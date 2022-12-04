Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
NFT Loss Harvestooor
Ranked #19 for today
NFT Loss Harvestooor
Sell your worthless NFTs - save thousands in taxes
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The NFT Loss Harvestooor is a smart contract and tax-savings product designed and built by the CoinLedger team. It will buy any NFT in your portfolio for 0.00000001 ETH, allowing you to realize your losses and maximize your tax refund for the year.
Launched in
Crypto
,
Tech
,
NFT
by
The NFT Loss Harvestooor - By CoinLedger
Drata
Ad
Continuous, automated compliance and risk management
About this launch
The NFT Loss Harvestooor - By CoinLedger
Sell Your worthless NFTs. Save thousands in taxes.
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
NFT Loss Harvestooor by
The NFT Loss Harvestooor - By CoinLedger
was hunted by
David Kemmerer
in
Crypto
,
Tech
,
NFT
. Made by
David Kemmerer
,
Lucas Wyland
and
Craig Brentz
. Featured on December 5th, 2022.
The NFT Loss Harvestooor - By CoinLedger
is not rated yet. This is The NFT Loss Harvestooor - By CoinLedger's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#21
Report