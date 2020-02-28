Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Nez
Nez
Discover exclusive offers when dining out
iPhone
Travel
Enjoy exclusive offers, special deals and delicious discounts at food and drink spots across central London when you download nez.
The nez app connects you with offers at restaurants, bars and cafes across the capital
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
41 minutes ago
London-based food and drink discovery app nez raises about €2.25 million to accelerate growth
nez, London's leading food and drink discovery app, today announced a capital increase of €2.25 million, bringing the app's total funding to date to €3.36 million (£3m) since its inception in 2016.
London-based food discovery app nez raises £2 million - Tech.eu
London-founded food and drinks discovery app nez has landed a £2 million funding round from several investors including Martin Robinson, chairman of Burger King UK. nez is an app that aggregates "hyperlocal, real-time offers in London," namely is in Soho, Bank, Covent Garden, Holborn, Farringdon, Liverpool St, Old Street, St Paul's and Chancery Lane.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send