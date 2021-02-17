discussion
Alec Corum
Founder & CEO of Nexus
Hey ProductHunt! Super excited to launch the 2.0 version of our app Nexus. In our advanced technological era, business cards have remained the same since they were invented. Nexus offers a solution for forward-thinking companies to take their networking to the next level. We wanted to reinvent the business card and build something that was more than just a method of sharing contact information: 💼 Fully customizable to represent you and your brand 💰 Integrated marketing features to help increase lead conversion rates 📈 Real-time analytics tracking 🤝 All of your business relationships stored in one place Not only is our app a more effective alternative to the paper business card, but it is also our mission to help reduce company's carbon footprint and save trees by doing digital 🌳 We look forward to everyone's feedback and can't wait to see how you use Nexus for your business!
