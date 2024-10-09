Launches
NextPress
NextPress
All of WordPress in JavaScript
NewPress is migrating WordPress to work on Node and Next.js. Our tool allows you to migrate your themes, templates, plugins and content to the new stack.This results in much faster pages and a better UI.
Launched in
Web App
Design Tools
WordPress
NextPress
NextPress
All of WordPress in JavaScript
NextPress by
NextPress
Pablo Hernandez
Web App
Design Tools
WordPress
. Featured on October 22nd, 2024.
NextPress
