discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Barbara
MakerCo-founder of NextPage
Hi, ProductHunters 🙃 First thing I do in the morning — check PH and all the great products that have been built by talented teams from every corner of the world. That's super inspiring, you are a great community of Makers. Great to be part of it FINALLY ❤️ Today we are excited to launch NextPage. NextPage is a social extension that helps you spontaneously meet people you already know. *** There are few ways to find out more about NextPage: 📹 Watch the video 🖥 Check live demo with Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg 💙 Try it yourself *** NextPage recreates spontaneous meetings and makes it possible to: 👯♂️ Meet your friends/colleagues if you are on the same webpage or nearby. For example, you come to ProductHunt to check out the new products. Your colleague is also on PH. You can start the chat right here without leaving the page. Or just wave to each other to show interest and friendliness like in the good old offline times. 💬 Check other people's reactions. You read an article on Hackernoon. And see that your colleague also read it, and liked it. That's awesome — you just found out an icebreaker for your next chat! There are so many opportunities to discover common interests and hobbies. *** How to start using NextPage? 👉 Here is the instruction: - Install Chrome Extension (and pin it to the sidebar); - Sign up with Facebook / Google; - Create a channel; - Share the invitation link with friends/colleagues; - Start meeting them on the web. *** We are happy to get any feedback. It is something that we truly believe in. A bit of serendipity to your everyday life. And who knows, who is waiting for you NextPage?
Share
Upvote (1)
Hi Product Hunt! 🖐 We've been waiting for this day for months now — so I'm feeling kinda nervous and also super excited 😂 The launch of NextPage is a touching moment for me. I'm proud of the work we did, creating it, and also can't wait to use it myself ❤️✨ Do you remember all these moments when you were walking through the street, tired and unhappy, and suddenly met a classmate walking by? Or, trying to freshen up your mind by going to the coffee machine and starting small talk with your coworkers? ☕️ For me, these spontaneous meetings brought a lot of joy. I'm not really into planning meetings — when you have so much work to do it is nearly impossible — but moments like these can could help you to come up with a new idea. And to start something too — we've started a running club at work, as it was created by chance (I've never thought before that someone could be interested in it). When you are working remotely it is nearly impossible to know ANYTHING about a new coworker. It would be weird to ask a bunch of questions about his or her hobbies, favorite wine, loved sports etc. I've tried it several times and the result was depressing. We've worked together — it's true. But have we collaborated properly? Was there any proper connection or trust between us? No. 🤷♀️ Now we all have a chance to meet old friends spontaneously all the time. Even when working online. To share interests, to start discussions! 😍 In my opinion, it's awesome! What do you think?
UpvoteShare