Nextjournal is a multi-language notebook that was designed to make complex Data Science painless — for you and your team.
Hunter
Thomas Schranz ⛄️Hunter@__tosh · Co-founder & CEO, Blossom
🌦 This might be one of the most important software projects of our time. 🌈 A journal for scientific writing & reproducible computing.
Martin KavalarMaker@mkvlr · CEO Nextjournal
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 I’m one of the founders of Nextjournal and I’m really excited that after almost three years in Private Beta we’re finally opening signups today to everyone. Nextjournal is a computational notebook platform and our goal is to make computation more accessible and automatically reproducible, so it becomes easier to collaborate and build on top of each others work. If you'd like to know more, check out our launch blog post: https://nextjournal.com/mk/publi... Happy to answer any questions that come up!
