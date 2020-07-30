Discussion
Mohammed Ibrahim
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I'm really excited to launch my first project on here. It's a web app that I decided to build after trying to find which movie to watch next with my friends, something I've been doing more and more these days. It's something I hope to use myself, and something I hope many of you will find useful as well! Nextflick's goal is to allow users to create rooms, invite their friends, pick their favourite movies and then rank suggestions based on similar interests among the group. Tip: A good way to use the site is to decide among a movie theme among yourselves, such as a thriller, romantic comedy, etc, and then pick your favourite movies of that genre - that way, suggestion ranking will be more cohesive among the group. Nextflick is also free to use! Thanks for reading this, and I hope you like the site! Let me know if you have any feedback or suggestions!
