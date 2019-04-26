NextElection is a platform that brings together citizens, activists, experts and government leaders to further push for issue-based governance and accountability. It is a tool to empower citizens, enable participative policy-making and strengthen democracy.
Around the web
Board games, rate-and-review apps, and more: how startups are using technology to inform and engage voters this election seasonThere is a buzz in the air, this election year. And startups are lapping it up: from providing poll booth information on apps, to conducting online opinion polls to gauge the mood of the nation; from creating a constituency citizen-specific manifesto to crafting a board game to understand how the Indian democracy works - there is enough to liven up the 2019 elections.
YourStory.com
Why this is India's big data election - Times of IndiaHighlights NEW DELHI: You may struggle to read your neta's mind but the neta has a lot of help reading yours. This election season, you may have noticed a trend in the kind of political videos popping up on your feeds. And posts related to polls you haven't participated in but are there for your reading anyway.
The Times of India
View from India: Smartphones and social media mobilise voters as election beginsAs India prepares for the 2019 General Elections, it's become evident that the smartphone has a role to play The elections will begin on April 11 and will be held in seven phases till May 19. As the country goes to polls, the smartphone can throw open a host of voting options in the form of apps and websites.
Theiet
Bridging the gap: Apps that are bringing voters closer to their leadersAmidst the uproar that this election season has witnessed, technology seems to be paving the way in terms of providing information and assisting voters in making an informed choice. Many apps and web-based platforms have been launched to bring voters closer to their leaders.
The Financial Express
Exclusive: This 'Un-Social' Network Will Help You Set India's Political AgendaWhile the one-off viral social media post does cause some wheels to turn, how do everyday citizens like you and me address our concerns (like public transport, drinking water, electricity or our local school) systematically? Usually, the answer is - get involved in the political process and bring your concerns to elected representatives.
The Better India
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Your Smartphone is Now Your Voting CompanionAs we head into the 2019 General Elections, there is a newer dimension to what is perhaps the most important general elections in the world's biggest democracy. Apart from the political rallies, the door-to-door campaigning, the takeover of airwaves on FM radio stations and the usual excitement that exists around elections, there will be more this time around.
News18
How your smartphone became poll-savvy - Times of IndiaSoftware engineer Deepak Pathania has never really been interested in politics, but a month ago, the first-time voter decided to download Neta after a friend shared an article about it. The leader rating app gamifies politics by inviting users to review politicians and parties.
The Times of India
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.