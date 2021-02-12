  1. Home
NextBook

Find book suggestion based on the book genres

Android
Tech
NextBook is an Android app that provides you all kinds of books based on your picked genres.
The books are displayed in a simple UI with details like; name, image and short description of the book, Amazon rating and Amazon link to purchase the book too.
Ahmet Ince
Maker
🎈
Software Developer
Since I love finding the not so mainstream books online, i wanted an app that has one functionality only; to find me books by my interests, both popular and unpopular books. So, I created this book recommendation app for book lovers that love discovering un-popular books. So a little bit more on the concept; Once you pick up to 5 genres and select how often you'd like to receive the new book recommendations either per week or month (for now), you'd receive push notifications whenever the new books are ready for you. Finally, I've yet to implement some features i have in mind which will add more details about the picked books. Also, i would love to hear your suggestions too!
