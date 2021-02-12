discussion
Ahmet Ince
Maker
Software Developer
Since I love finding the not so mainstream books online, i wanted an app that has one functionality only; to find me books by my interests, both popular and unpopular books. So, I created this book recommendation app for book lovers that love discovering un-popular books. So a little bit more on the concept; Once you pick up to 5 genres and select how often you'd like to receive the new book recommendations either per week or month (for now), you'd receive push notifications whenever the new books are ready for you. Finally, I've yet to implement some features i have in mind which will add more details about the picked books. Also, i would love to hear your suggestions too!
