Victor Khodalov
Hunter
Building mobile products 📲
Hey Hunters and Makers 🙌 Please meet Next Trend 🦄 Hashim and Qasim built the product for you to discover exploding trends before they take off, from rapidly growing industries to viral products! With Next Trend, you will see new marketing opportunities, hot startups and more, all from your phone. Next Trend was created to help content creators, entrepreneurs, business owners, and marketers stay in touch with trends and hot topics 📲
Hi everyone, Keeping track of things in life is already hard enough. And keeping track of all the new opportunities whether it be the next unicorn startups, viral products, and the untapped markets seems like an impossible task. That is why we created Next Trend! Next Trend helps you keep track of trending companies, products, apps, personalities, services, and more in real-time from your phone.