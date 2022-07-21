Products
Next Time I'm Up
Next Time I'm Up
Reminders built off motion not an alarm or timers
Next time I'm Up is a new twist on an old system. It is reminders built off motion and not a clock or timer. You set your reminder and continue what you are doing, you get your notification when you get up and walk away.
Android
Productivity
Alarms
Next Time I'm Up
Next Time I'm Up
A new “movement” in reminder apps
Next Time I'm Up by
Next Time I'm Up
was hunted by
birdforgreatness
Android
Productivity
Alarms
birdforgreatness
. Featured on July 21st, 2022.
Next Time I'm Up
is not rated yet. This is Next Time I'm Up's first launch.
1
1
#32
#138
