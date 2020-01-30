Discussion
Derek Pankaew
Maker
Pro
Hey Hunters, We’re Derek & Eric, a team deeply passionate about health & fitness. We built Next! Because we thought fitness is broken. 80% of gym users quit before achieving their goals. We thought this had to change. We wanted to build a gym that makes working out easy, fun, and effective. A gym that: --- Plans all your workouts for you, --- Shows you how to do new exercises, --- Automatically tracks your workouts, --- Lets you measure your body fat %, --- Gives you feedback on your form --- Gamifies the experience, to make it fun & interesting Nothing like this existed. So we decided to build it. Using an Amazon Go-like system, we’ve built a gym that gives you a “personal trainer experience”, without having to pay for one. For our launch, we’re giving away stock options, free memberships, and a bunch of other prizes. I hope you’ll check it out! Derek & Eric, -- Next! Fitness Team Technology Note: Our tech stack includes ML models we’ve trained from scratch, including YOLO-based object detection models and Hourglass-based pose estimation models. Happy to answer any questions about our tech! Privacy Note: All our inference is processed offline, no data is sent to cloud providers like AWS. No personally identifiable visual exercise data is ever stored, on our servers or cloud servers.
