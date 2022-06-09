Products
Ranked #15 for today
Next Campaign
Power up email marketing and grow your business
Visit
21% Discount
Next Campaign is a total campaign solution for Email Marketing. Within the WordPress dashboard, Next Campaign allows you to deliver newsletters, collect leads, send automated emails, auto-add subscribers to a list, and manage subscribers.
Launched in
Marketing
,
WordPress
,
Tech
by
Next Campaign
About this launch
Next Campaign by
Next Campaign
was hunted by
Golap Hazi
in
Marketing
,
WordPress
,
Tech
. Made by
Golap Hazi
,
jon kerry
,
Andrew E. Cook Cook
and
William Jhonson
. Featured on June 13th, 2022.
Next Campaign
is not rated yet. This is Next Campaign's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#15
Weekly rank
#15
