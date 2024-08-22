  • Subscribe
    Next gen AI crypto research tool for traders

    NextAlpha is an AI-enabled platform that helps crypto traders make more profitable trades — Follow and copy top traders or chat with an AI bot to easily research tokens, create custom dashboards, and keep up to date with news and social sentiment.
    Crypto
    Artificial Intelligence
    About this launch
    Next Alpha by
    was hunted by
    Michael Seibel
    in Crypto, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Lauren Rothwell
    ,
    Chirag Mahapatra
    ,
    Gagan Aryan
    ,
    Ayush Rohilla
    ,
    Pranav Nedungadi
    ,
    Anubhooti Jain
    ,
    Athreya Krishna
    ,
    Dalio Lee
    ,
    Haider Shawl
    ,
    Yatharth Manchanda
    and
    Meenakshi Shandilya
    . Featured on August 23rd, 2024.
    is not rated yet. This is Next Alpha's first launch.
