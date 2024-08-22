Launches
Next Alpha
Next Alpha
Next gen AI crypto research tool for traders
NextAlpha is an AI-enabled platform that helps crypto traders make more profitable trades — Follow and copy top traders or chat with an AI bot to easily research tokens, create custom dashboards, and keep up to date with news and social sentiment.
Launched in
Crypto
Artificial Intelligence
by
Next Alpha
About this launch
Next Alpha
Next gen AI crypto research tool for traders
Next Alpha by
Next Alpha
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Crypto
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Lauren Rothwell
,
Chirag Mahapatra
,
Gagan Aryan
,
Ayush Rohilla
,
Pranav Nedungadi
,
Anubhooti Jain
,
Athreya Krishna
,
Dalio Lee
,
Haider Shawl
,
Yatharth Manchanda
and
Meenakshi Shandilya
. Featured on August 23rd, 2024.
Next Alpha
is not rated yet. This is Next Alpha's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
