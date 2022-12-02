Products
Nexa Marketplace
Ranked #11 for today
Nexa Marketplace
A marketplace for students to find professional mentors
Visit
Upvote 3
Discuss
Share
Stats
Nexa allows professionals to offer their time to students to answer questions about their career, company, skills, or certifications all on their own availability and price.
Launched in
Freelance
,
Social Network
,
Education
About this launch
Nexa Marketplace was hunted by
Ion Kruger
in
Freelance
,
Social Network
,
Education
. Made by
Ion Kruger
. Featured on December 3rd, 2022.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#203
Report