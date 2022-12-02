Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Nexa Marketplace
Nexa Marketplace
Ranked #11 for today

Nexa Marketplace

A marketplace for students to find professional mentors

Nexa allows professionals to offer their time to students to answer questions about their career, company, skills, or certifications all on their own availability and price.
Launched in Freelance, Social Network, Education
About this launch
Nexa Marketplace was hunted by
Ion Kruger
in Freelance, Social Network, Education. Made by
Ion Kruger
. Featured on December 3rd, 2022.
