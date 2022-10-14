Products
Nexa
Nexa
Capitalize and freelance the education experience
Nexa Marketplace allows students and career professionals to offer and buy educational and career services.
With tuition rising every year, we want to give students the tools to capitalize on their education on their own time, at their own price.
Launched in
Freelance
,
Education
,
Social Networking
by
Nexa Marketplace
About this launch
Nexa Marketplace
Capitalize and freelance the education experience
Nexa by
Nexa Marketplace
was hunted by
Ion Kruger
in
Freelance
,
Education
,
Social Networking
. Made by
Ion Kruger
. Featured on October 15th, 2022.
Nexa Marketplace
is not rated yet. This is Nexa Marketplace's first launch.
