Home
→
Product
→
Newsriver
Newsriver
Modern news ticker for the Mac
Newsriver is a news ticker for your desktop. Add RSS feeds from your favorite sources and have them flow across your screen. Feeds update automatically so you are always up to date with the happenings across the world.
Launched in
Mac
,
News
by
Newsriver
About this launch
Newsriver
Modern News Ticker for the Mac
0
reviews
1
follower
Newsriver by
Newsriver
was hunted by
Jason Ryan Thompson
in
Mac
,
News
. Made by
Jason Ryan Thompson
. Featured on November 7th, 2022.
Newsriver
is not rated yet. This is Newsriver's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#21
