Newsletter Virtual Mall

Andrew Kamphey
Maker
Made this neat sheet to show off the power of what's inside of Better Sheets.
It absolutely blows my mind what one can do with Google sheets and Google forms. This is incredibly Creative! While we’re all stuck at home, we can still travel to “places” virtually! Keep up the great work @kampheyapproved
Maker
@gabrielchuan oh wow, great idea... travel... in a google sheet. mmhmm. I'll try that.
Congrats for the launch Andrew. Google Sheets is incredible, but a directory of newsletters as a shopping centre? Amazing! What’s next? A street? Neighbourhood? City ?!?
