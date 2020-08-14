Newsletter Virtual Mall

  1. Home
Explore newsletters in a Google Sheet

56 Newsletters to discover, all in a fun google sheet format.
Really something for everyone here!
A smorgasbord of 56 newsletters for every taste.
🎮 Nintendo News
🇨🇳 C-Pop
👶 Business and Babies
🏅 Underdog stories in sports
👩‍🍳 One for home cooks
Discussion
Andrew Kamphey
Maker
Made this neat sheet to show off the power of what's inside of Better Sheets.
Chuan Gabriel
It absolutely blows my mind what one can do with Google sheets and Google forms. This is incredibly Creative! While we’re all stuck at home, we can still travel to “places” virtually! Keep up the great work @kampheyapproved
Andrew Kamphey
Maker
@gabrielchuan oh wow, great idea... travel... in a google sheet. mmhmm. I'll try that.
leo nagano
Congrats for the launch Andrew. Google Sheets is incredible, but a directory of newsletters as a shopping centre? Amazing! What’s next? A street? Neighbourhood? City ?!?
