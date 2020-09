Newsletter.ist

Hey Hunters!

I know that

πŸ‘‰πŸ» you are under newsletter bombardment.

πŸ‘‰πŸ» you lose your focus in your inbox.

πŸ‘‰πŸ» you keep receiving personalized phishing emails.

πŸ‘‰πŸ» you are being watched by emails.

πŸ‘‰πŸ» you cause global warming by receiving a copy.

πŸ‘‡πŸ»πŸ‘‡