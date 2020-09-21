discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Fatih Yıldız
MakerFounder @Newsletter.ist
I saw that people are getting lost in their own inbox due to newsletter bombardment. Most people keep receiving about 30-50 newsletters everyday. So I have separated them. Second, companies keep collecting your data to offer more personalized contents. However, those data is stolen from companies. Then people keep receiving personalized phishing emails on behalf of those companies and people become phishing victims. So I have built a trusted place for everyone. There are only verified contents. Third, your personal data is collected by all companies. We believe that strong data protection regulations should come in to effect. We promise that we are not going to collect and analyze data about you as long as you don't share with us. We'd like to lead the revolution in data privacy! So users can anonymously follow any newsletter without being tracked. Fourth, everyday billions of emails are sent and received. Receiving and storing a copy of newsletter in each inbox causes global warming. So I have centralized them. Stop receiving a copy. Instead, see a copy! Today I'm happy to announce that Android app is live on the store. Soon we are going to release IOS app on the play store. There may be issues, user experience problems, bugs. Don't worry! We will try to solve them. If your favorite newsletter isn't found on the platform, send a feedback. So that we can find it and add it to the platform. This is pretty simple release. We keep working on it!
ShareReport
Upvote (2)
Do you want to unsubscribe because of the countless mails sent by companies, but also want to be aware of the campaigns made by companies? Newslatter.ist is for you!
ShareReport
Upvote (2)