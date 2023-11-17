Products
NewsGamer
NewsGamer
Real-time multi-player web game, free for everyone
A real-time multi-player web game where you find words starting with a specific letter.
Launched in
Free Games
Games
Entertainment
by
NewsGamer
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out my game. Any feedback please?"
The makers of NewsGamer
About this launch
Real-time multi-player web game, free for everyone.
NewsGamer by
NewsGamer
was hunted by
Harsh Vats
in
Free Games
,
Games
,
Entertainment
. Made by
Harsh Vats
. Featured on November 17th, 2023.
NewsGamer
is not rated yet. This is NewsGamer's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
8
Day rank
#38
Week rank
#261
