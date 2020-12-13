discussion
Dino Vidakovic
Maker
CEO at Crionis / Newsdrop
Hi ProductHunt! 👋 I’m Dino from Newsdrop and I’m really delighted to be sharing our app with the community. We built Newsdrop for people who are busy and don’t have either time or patience for regular news sites. The idea is simple: ensure all news fit in about 200 words, and make sure it’s super easy to read. And how did we do it? Well, it’s a mix of interface design and human effort. All news is shown as snippets that expand on tap, so basically opening the article is completely optional. We aim to front-load the snippets with as much info as possible, to make it easy to skim through the feed. The second part involves effort by real editors - we manually select, source and summarize the most relevant news, without the use of algorithms or auto generators. The editors also pick out interesting stories and videos to provide something interesting for when you do have the time. All in all, we figure it’s a good way to stay in the loop in just a few minutes a day. It’s really undemanding, and you always know when the new batch of news will arrive - it happens four times a day, on a predictable schedule. We’d love to hear your feedback on the app as well as the general idea. Feel free to give it a try, it could grow on you! You can get it here: https://apps.apple.com/app/id153... Thank you! The Newsdrop Team
Great work!!
Oh this is amazing! Reminds me of the app, that a 17 year old sold to yahoo!