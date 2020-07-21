Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Dinesh P
Maker
Hi PH Community My name is Dinesh. I am one of the markers of NewsBag App. NewsBag is straightforward and offers hourly audio news stories from different news agencies (CNN, Fox, MSNBC, NPR, etc). Literally just open the app and and you can listen to any of the segments at any time - no need to keep the app open or screen on or even open any of the respective news apps. No ads or weird interfaces, just a play/pause button for each source. Live on PH now so we would truly appreciate your support! Thanks a lot for your consideration :)
Upvote (3)Share