Hourly audio news stories

Hourly audio news stories from authoritative outlets such as NPR, WSJ, CNN, BBC VOA, Fox News and more.
NewsBag is an audio news app, Just tap to get informed and inspired!
Get the latest news about World and local events, Business, Technology, Entertainment
Dinesh P
Maker
Hi PH Community My name is Dinesh. I am one of the markers of NewsBag App. NewsBag is straightforward and offers hourly audio news stories from different news agencies (CNN, Fox, MSNBC, NPR, etc). Literally just open the app and and you can listen to any of the segments at any time - no need to keep the app open or screen on or even open any of the respective news apps. No ads or weird interfaces, just a play/pause button for each source. Live on PH now so we would truly appreciate your support! Thanks a lot for your consideration :)
S.C.Harish
@i_dino Congratulations !! Nice and simple app
