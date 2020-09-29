discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
I've always been amazed at how news coverage varies from channel to channel, so I wondered what it would be like to see breaking news headlines as they happen side-by-side across different media sources. News Radius is designed to highlight what stories are being covered (and not covered) across different outlets. It is a useful tool for getting a quick read on "what's happening" and also to dive into news filter bubbles that you may not frequent. This can help us see issues from different perspectives and hopefully lead to better conversations. Sources are classified using the ratings from allsides.com: https://www.allsides.com/media-b...
