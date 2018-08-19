News Deck is simple. Subscribe to your favourite news, blog or magazine’s RSS feed and News Deck will build a deck of articles for you to judge. Simply swipe left or right!
The articles that you discard. Gone, never to distract you again while the articles that you love will be stored for when you are ready to read them.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Dmitry Belyaev@dmitry_belyaev · Maker of https://frontloops.io
I would love to have the same for twitter frontend posts :D Great job!
💥
Joshua Tab.@satwaya · Student, crafting Walk
The app is really beautiful! Congrats for making it 👏 I love the fact we enter rss link and the card UI however I would love to be able to click on the card to read more about the news :)
John SmithMaker@johnjcsmith · Developer
@satwaya Thanks for trying it out! You can currently open the card in Safari by long holding it. I think I will make this a more intentional interaction in the future as it seems to be something people would like.
Mighty Alex@mightyalex · UX / UI Designer
It looks beautiful, but please add pre-selected RSS URLs, I spent 5 minutes to find RSS from The Verge and enter it. Header and excerpt text is overlapping on iPhone SE.
John SmithMaker@johnjcsmith · Developer
@mightyalex Thanks for the feedback! Pre-selected RSS urls is probably my most requested feature, so definitely something that will be in a release shortly. iPhone SE layout issue is nasty. Thanks for letting me know :)
Sarah Frantz@sarahlfrantz
This looks great! 🎉 Any plans for an Android version down the road?
