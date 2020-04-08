newDay Planner
We redesigned time itself to help you build a better day.
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Erik Torenberg
So cool! I love how it makes you think about time in a different way. over time I wonder if you can do something similar to weekly/monthly/annual calendars...reminds me of The Wait But Why article where it puts into perspective how little time you have with your parents once you move out! (Writes this from my parents house, not how I thought my life would turn out)
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
Hey Everyone, Evan here, creator of the newDay Planner. It started with an experiment of organizing the minutes of my day differently, and ended up with stumbling on a suprisingly sensible alternative to the 24-hour day. From there, I created a tool that I could use to help me plan and visualize the entire plan for my day in a way that wasn't as easy to do in 24 hour time. Having just 10 newHours to think about really is nice. Most recently I added the weather integration so that your day is illuminated with local weather data. It can be very helpful to know when you are planning your schedule if it will be sunny out! The newDay Planner has been critical for me in organizing my time while I am in quarantine. I sincerely hope that it will help you, too. Intentionally, Evan
UpvoteShare