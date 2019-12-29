New Years Card Maker

  1. Home
Make your own new years greeting card in seconds!

A web app to make your own new years greeting card that can be easily saved as an image and shared anywhere!
Mahdi Farra
Maker
I've just finished working on a new side project to celebrate the new year! This was a cool challenge to teach myself a few interesting technologies such as: • Getting data from parameter in a page URL • Advanced CSS animation and transitions • JS Promises and Async/Await • Converting DOM to a downloadable image • Dealing with weird browsers→Safari Oh and I forgot to mention that I had to deal with a lot of Gulp issues which was a lot of fun. Not. Aside from that, I'm pretty impressed with how awesome @Netlify is! I should've started using it long time ago!
