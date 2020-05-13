Discussion
Lino Grubben
Maker
Hey PH community! Small changes can make a big difference. Think of Bumble which is very similar to Tinder, except only women can start the conversation. Personal to-do and reminder apps have only changed slightly in recent years. There are well-thought and powerful apps among them, however, none of them felt fast enough to me. A few months ago, I came up with New Task's core feature: Central task input. It allows you to enter a to-do right in the main screen, and to save it, you simply need to tap one of your lists. This approach is the exact opposite of how it works in any other to-do app. It may seem to make a small difference, but according to the feedback I've received, adding tasks feels way faster than with other apps. After a few design iterations, I presented my Figma prototype to Leonid, a programmer and friend of mine, and eventually hired him to build the first version. We are super excited to see people engage with our app and to add more innovative features from our roadmap soon!
