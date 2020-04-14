Discussion
Roman Eldetecto
Great idea. I'm already using this extension and I like it)
Hi PH! I am Victor, and I've created New Tab Studio browser extension to help others focus on important things. New tab is an empty place that you see up to 100 times a day. It can inspire, cheer you up or remind about important things. You can use one of our predefined themes or create your own unique new tab. Features: - Inspirational / funny themes - 14 widgets (todo, notes, countdown, image, habit tracker, etc.) - Drag & resize & style widgets - 19 photo collections - Upload photos - GIF search (from Giphy) I develop new features based on user votes. So you can submit your idea and when the time comes I will add it. Hope you'll like it!
