Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
New Public
New Public
Building better digital public spaces
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
New Public is a research project around creating public digital spaces based on 4 pillars: Welcome, Understand, Connect and Act.
Check out the beautiful walkthrough: https://newpublic.org/interactive
Launched in
User Experience
,
Design resources
,
Community
by
New Public
Secureframe Questionnaires
Ad
Respond to security questionnaires and RFPs fast with AI
About this launch
New Public
Building better digital public spaces
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
New Public by
New Public
was hunted by
Hiba Ganta
in
User Experience
,
Design resources
,
Community
. Featured on October 20th, 2022.
New Public
is not rated yet. This is New Public's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#164
Report