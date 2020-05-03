  1. Home
  2.  → New on Netflix

New on Netflix

iOS app to discover the new content added to Netflix

New on Netflix shows you the new content added to Netflix every day.
You can watch the tv shows and movies that are going to be deleted, so you can hurry up and see all that content.
We currently have several regions in the Netflix catalog: US, UK, Spain...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment