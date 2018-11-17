New Monaural is a music player app which has a special monaural mode for the people with unilateral hearing loss.
It mixes the left and right channels within a sound space to reproduce the balance which those with unilateral hearing loss experience when listening to music normally (without headphones).
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
⭐️
Hironobu KimuraMaker@hironobu_kimura · Tokyo based freelance designer/developer
I am a designer/develope based in Tokyo, and ever since I was born I have been deaf in one ear. As a child I grew up having no idea what stereo sounded or felt like, but still I loved listening to and performing music, and I hold onto that love today. In becoming a designer, my daily work has become considering what kind of user exprience I should provide, and what exactly an app for those with unilateral hearing loss like me should be. It's a difficult problem, and one that delayed production for over a year. But then, a simple realization came to me: people who are deaf in one ear don't live in a flattened out, monaural world. New Monaural starts from that line of thinking.
Upvote (1)Share·