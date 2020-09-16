New Mailbrew


Hey folks 👋 After more than 2 months, we're excited to ship a huge update that really takes Mailbrew to the next level. You might know Mailbrew as the service that sends you a daily email with the best tweets from your favorite people, the latest articles from your favorite blogs, etc. 📬 We recently added email newsletters as well, so you can follow them inside Mailbrew. ✅ Today, we're adding a fantastic Read Later feature as well. You can now save links around the web to Mailbrew, and read them in your daily digest or in the web app. Talking about the web app, it's completely re-made around reading. When you open it today, you'll find your latest brew ready to be read, and 3 quick-access tabs for Brews, Newsletters, and Saved Links. 📕 We're also super excited to partner up with @homsit and @ddoyon to bring a new Readwise source to our users. You'll now be able to get your highlights review in your daily brew. Mailbrew has a completely free, no-credit card trial, but sign up from this link to get a 25% discount to Mailbrew if you decide to subscribe: https://mailbrew.com/?coupon=ph-...
Congratulations on the launch @linuz90 and @frankdilo !! I use Mailbrew every morning to stop myself getting sucked into all my social media feeds and after watching “the Social Dilemma” on Netflix last night it feels even more important! This new update takes everything that made Mailbrew good and makes it amazing, make sure to check it out 😁
Mailbrew is amazing! Have been using for about 2 months now and couldn’t be more happy. Reported bugs are fixed fast and the team is super responsive. The new features bring Mailbrew onto a whole new level and the UI design is gorgeous! 👏
Impressive team and fantastic product.
newsletter feature has been a game changer for me