Now with quad- and 6-core processors, up to 64GB of faster memory and blazing fast all-flash storage, the new Mac mini delivers an insane five times faster performance, making it the most powerful Mac mini ever made.
After 1475 days of waiting, Apple unveils new Mac mini: quad-core, >32 GB RAM, all SSDsApple has just unveiled a new Mac mini at its October media event. In a space grey finish, every Mac mini now starts with quad-core CPU configurations. Apple will also offer six-core models for the first time. The new Mac mini can include up to 64 GB RAM, and all models feature solid state drives.
9to5Mac
Mac mini 2018 news and release dateThe Mac Mini has gone years without an update. Apple's littlest Mac hadn't been updated since 2014 - until now. At its October 30 hardware event, Apple finally unveiled the Mac Mini 2018, and it's looking good.
TechRadar
Apple's new Mac mini includes six-core processors and a space gray finishApple is finally updating its Mac mini. It's the first time the Mac mini has been updated since the end of 2014, and Apple is adding a quad-core 8th Gen Intel processor instead of the 4th Gen Intel Core i5 dual-core processor that shipped in the device four years ago.
The Verge
Apple's new Mac mini is all about increased powerYes, it's actually happening -- Apple is releasing a new Mac mini after four years of leaving the tiny desktop virtually untouched. The new design is familiar on the surface, outside of its space gray finish, but boasts a huge performance upgrade with a minimum four-core 8th-generation Intel desktop processor (with an option for six cores), up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.
Engadget
New Mac mini: Everything you need to know!No, you're not imagining it, Apple has actually announced a brand new version of its Mac mini desktop. Like previous versions of the desktop, this is a Mac that lacks an integrated display, and you can even get one without an included Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, or Magic Trackpad.
iMore
Apple is about to start an event in Brooklyn, new iPads and Macs expectedElijah Nouvelage | Reuters Apple is about to kick off its latest product event held in Brooklyn on Tuesday. The company is expected to announce new iPad Pros, a new MacBook Air and a new Mac Mini, according to various news and analyst reports.
CNBC
