iPad Pro 2018: Cheat sheetWith larger screen options than other iPad models, and making its mark as the first Apple tablet to work with the Apple Pencil stylus, the iPad Pro is the most business-focused option in the iPad lineup. In October 2018, Apple introduced a new iPad Pro with even more enterprise-ready features.
iPad Pro for 2018 has Face ID, starts at $799, available Nov. 7The new iPad Pro is official. Apple just unveiled it on stage at its event in Brooklyn. And many of the rumors turned out to be true. The home button is gone, replaced with Face ID. The Apple Pencil has been updated. And it now comes in two sizes: 11 inches and 12.9 inches.
Apple event live: New MacBook Air revealed, iPad Pro and Mac Mini expected - latest newsApple reveals new MacBook Air starting at $1,199 The updated MacBook Air comes with Retina display and Thunderbolt 3 ports Apple is expected to update its iPad Pro range Apple updates its Mac Mini starting at $799 Apple has revealed its new MacBook Air, a long-awaited update to its Mac line, while it is also expected to reveal a new iPad Pro at a packed launch event in Brooklyn.
Apple iPad and Mac event: all the announcements - liveThe Silicon Valley firm decamps to Brooklyn for its latest launch. Will it announce a new iPad Pro and MacBook Air as predicted?
New iPad Pro with all-screen design Is most advanced, powerful iPad ever11-inch and 12.9-inch Models Feature Liquid Retina Display, Powerful A12X Bionic Chip and Face ID New York - Apple today introduced the new iPad Pro with all-screen design and next-generation performance, marking the biggest change to iPad ever.
