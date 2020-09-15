Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
New iPad Air
New iPad Air
An all new and larger screen design
iPad
The most powerful iPad Air ever features new all-screen design with larger 10.9-inch display, new 12MP rear camera, next-generation Touch ID sensor, and more
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
13 minutes ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Community @producthunt. Chef.
Really liking the new colors on this one and the continued adoption of the iPad pro style design
Upvote
Share
13mins
Send