Hunter
Povilas Klusaitis
Two years ago I became interested in the power of habits. It has made an incredible impact on the quality of my life and inspired me to create a habit tracking app. There are many habit tracking apps on internet, but... New Habit has more than 300 detailed descriptions of new habit ideas. Every habit has detailed description, arguments, why it is useful. Moreover, based on best practices, we wrote recommendations what else (besides tracking) could be done to gain new habit. Besides common functions there are few extra advantages of New Habit: -App includes habits of 60 Famous people (user can easily follow it). -User can easily update habits status of past / future days at main screen. -There is an option to choose one of 4 types of habits. Besides standard “done”, user can choose time (app includes timer function) or count actions per day. Both of mentioned types can even follow up negative habit (if user has a target number not to overcome). -There is an option to practice the same habit together with friends.
Really really cool. I became aware of the power of habits when I read the book called "The Power of Habit" by Charles Duhigg. Will certainly try it!
