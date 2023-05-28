Products
Home
→
Product
→
nevrah
nevrah
AI thoughts of today
🚀 nevrah: old-school calendar reimagined with chatgpt! every day, nevrah renews itself, presenting you with a captivating recipe, a fascinating fact, a song recommendation, and more.
Launched in
Web App
Artificial Intelligence
by
nevrah
About this launch
nevrah
ai thoughts of today
nevrah by
nevrah
was hunted by
Ekrem Çetinkaya
in
Web App
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ekrem Çetinkaya
. Featured on May 29th, 2023.
nevrah
is not rated yet. This is nevrah's first launch.
