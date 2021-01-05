Neverlose.money
My first-ever crypto purchase was made in July 2017. I purchased Bitcoin when it was priced at around $2,500. A couple of days ago, the Bitcoin price hit over $34,000. Did I get 1,260% ROI? Of course not 😂. I failed to HODL, like so many other people. I’m pretty sure that there’s a ton of people in the crypto market who blew so many long-term profit opportunities due to the extreme volatility of crypto prices. If I hadn't repeatedly bought and sold BTC over the past three years, my seed value would have more than quadrupled. So, I came up with an idea -- Neverlose.money -- for those like me who hope to be long-term HODLers. Neverlose.money is a HODL game protocol with other HODLers on Ethereum. This smart contract works as below: 🔒 You can lock-up your crypto for a set duration (from 3 months to 10 years). 💸 While you continue your lock-up, you will get bonuses whenever other users fail to HODL according to their own lock-up terms. 💔 You can withdraw your fund anytime you want, but you will get charged a 10% penalty + a 3% treasury charge if you break the lock-up and withdraw the fund within your lock-up period (the penalty is distributed to others as bonuses). We launched this smart contract protocol 3 weeks ago, and so far over $1.2M crypto assets have been locked up on our platform. Interestingly, most people have decided to HODL for the long-term with an average lock-up period of 7.85 years. 🌐 Website - https://neverlose.money/ ▶️ Intro video -
Great to see you guys are joining the DeFi game and congrats on the launch! @andrew_cho $WRN seems like a cool token :) What would the APY be like if people hodl ETH for 10 years?
@jun_gong Assuming 100 people locked-up 1 ETH each for 10 years and only one person succeed, the one who succeed should get about 0.52 ETH (0.1/99 + 0.1/98 + ... + 0.1/2 + 0.1) as a bonus (ROI: 52%). Also considering the market value of ETH? Who knows.. 😛 I bet on at least 10K% return because this world is crazy.. (TSLA stock was like 2,000% in 6 months) lol
Woooooooo this is so great!
Oomph, tempting fate a bit with that name **looks at XRP prices** but as someone who sold 40 BTC when it first hit $100, and sold 36 when it first hit 1000, and essentially panic sold 80% of my nest-egg befpre it reached nest-egg size, I feel like everyone who is new at investment in the very least should do something similar as part of the portfolio if only just to provide as a benchmark or reminder of the frequently regrettable impulse of the panic sell. Great idea!
