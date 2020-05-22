  1. Home
Offset your carbon emissions, right from your shopping cart

The stuff we buy is responsible for mountains of wasted packaging & millions of transport miles. Offset your carbon emissions by planting trees around the world, right from your shopping cart
*This weekend, Neutral will plant one tree for every new download!
Discussion
Patrick Lu
Hunter
Everything always comes with a cost. Really obvious in hindsight, but before using Neutral, I had no idea how much of an impact the convenience of Amazon 2 day shipping was having on the earth. Found Neutral from the Mozilla Builders MVP Lab and the amount of carbon footprint I had just by shopping on Amazon blew me away. As the world is changing and global warming is increasing, we all need to do our part to try to keep carbon emissions as low as possible! With Neutral, we can now see that.
