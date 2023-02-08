Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Neuron for Notion
Neuron for Notion
Map of Your Notion Pages
Visit
Upvote 1
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Neuron visualizes connections between Notion pages and provides a bird's eye view of your workspace.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Notion
by
Neuron for Notion
About this launch
Neuron for Notion
Map of Your Notion Pages
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Neuron for Notion by
Neuron for Notion
was hunted by
Daeheon
in
Productivity
,
Notion
. Made by
Daeheon
and
Dong Jae Lee
. Featured on February 9th, 2023.
Neuron for Notion
is not rated yet. This is Neuron for Notion's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#185
Report