Your localize private & secure AI on your device
Neuron AI is designed for 100% privacy, speed, and full control — it runs completely on-device, meaning no internet is required and no data ever leaves your device. Don’t believe it? Turn on airplane mode and be amazed.
Neuron AI by
Neuron AI
was hunted by
kyo
in Productivity, Privacy, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
kyo
. Featured on April 3rd, 2025.
Neuron AI
is not rated yet. This is Neuron AI's first launch.