Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
11 Reviews
Andreas Kitzing
Super useful for our own social media account and the client accounts that we're managing.
Upvote (3)Share
@andreas_kitzing Glad to hear, your Sponsoo product is amazing as well, have you launched the new version here already?
I like it. Super simple and clean
Upvote (3)Share
@alex_papageorge thanks a lot, we worked hard to make the data science less visible... took us quite some time to figure out!
Hunter
Hello hunters! I've been using Neuro Flash Tester for some time now, and think that Product Hunt community can be just as excited about this great content optimization tool. In short, Tester helps writers instantly score, A/B test and get inspirations for their copy, with just a few clicks. Neuro Flash combines Machine Learning, NLP and Neuromarketing insights to predict what consumers ‘think’ within 20 countries. Getting started is simple: you enter your content objectives (country, desired emotions, associations and brand values), your content (or an idea), and Tester will give you an instant scoring for your text input with more inspirations to consider. Then it’s up to you to test as many variations as you want (A/B testing) within that same dashboard 😉 Why I enjoy using Tester: 💫 Helps me make content decisions, faster 💫 I can understand what people think about a specific topic, without asking them 💫 It enables me optimize my copy BEFORE publishing it, in real time Take the Tester for a ride! It’s free for the whole week: https://neuro-flash.com/products/ Will be glad to hear what you all think. Best, Maryna
Upvote (3)Share
We live in a 2 second world, so this tool is a super fast way to find the words and associations that instantly trigger the desired response.
Upvote (2)Share
@frank_chudy well said, 2 second desire in the best sense ;)
cool stuff :)
Upvote (2)Share