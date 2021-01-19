NeuralText Smart Writer

discussion
Alessio Nittoli
MakerSEO Specialist @eBay by day, maker by 🌃
Hey there, Product Hunters! I am Alessio, and I am the co-founder of NeuralText, an AI-powered SEO toolset that helps search marketers write better content. Today I am excited to present to you our Smart Writer, created for people without a geek gene that deals every day with content creation and want to speed up their draft process. So why did we create NeuralText? Our mission is to democratize NLP for content writers and SEOs at a fair price. We started as a side-project during august this year with SEO tools to streamline the content process, from research to writing. We got people interested in our SaaS from the very first weeks and, listening to their feedback we added more tools in our belt. Considering that we have a day-job, that we are 100% bootstrapped and that this is our first experience as founders, we do our best to build new features for our users. What exactly can Smart Writer do? 🦄 Think Write with Transformer, but fine-tunable on any topic. 🏋️ Fine-tune: Insert a set of keywords, and we will do all the heavy lifting for you. We will find relevant sources across the Internet and our internal sources to create a dataset and start the fine-tuning. ✍️ Use it: We will alert you as soon as the fine-tuning process is complete and your model is ready to be used. You can also generate short texts, useful to complete a sentence, or longer texts, to create a draft of an entire paragraph. Do you support languages other than English? Yes! Currently, you can use Smart Writer for these languages: - English - Italian - Spanish - French - German - Portuguese 🎁 If you are in a hurry, and you want to understand if Smart Writer can help you, don’t worry! Our plans come with a 7-day free trial. Moreover, we have created some pre-built models for you. These models are fine-tuned on general Digital Marketing topics (SEO, social media, PPC, etc.). With an account you can play 3 hours with it for free. I'm looking forward to hearing everyone's feedback :)
