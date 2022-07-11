Products
Neuralfinity
Neuralfinity
Powerful text summary API
Magic Summary - a powerful text summarisation API. Regardless if you want to summarise news stories, magazine articles, legal copy or a product description: You have access to a strong transformer language model with the ease of a GraphQL API.
API
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Neuralfinity
About this launch
Neuralfinity
Powerful text summary API
Neuralfinity by
Neuralfinity
Yulia Butovchenko 🇺🇦
API
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Yulia Butovchenko 🇺🇦
Jannik Malte Meissner 🇺🇦🇪🇺
. Featured on July 13th, 2022.
Neuralfinity
is not rated yet. This is Neuralfinity's first launch.
