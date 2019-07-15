NeuralDraw
The AI doodle game you can play on your smartphone.
Hey Hunters! I'm Alex Camilar, and I'm the Product Manager for NeuralDraw. Meet NeuralDraw, the AI drawing game we built to make the fun of Google’s Quick, Draw! accessible on mobile as well. We loved the idea of a computer vision algorithm that could guess what you were doodling, and we decided to make it more fun with the added layer of competition. Try it out and let us know what you think. We hope you’ll enjoy it and be the one to out-doodle us all! The game is iOS only for now, but we're planning to release an Android version soon. If you'd like to know more about what sparked the idea for NeuralDraw and the technology behind it, you can find out in our blogpost: http://bit.ly/NeuralDraw-article
