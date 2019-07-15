Log InSign up
NeuralDraw

The AI doodle game you can play on your smartphone.

NeuralDraw is as fun as it is easy, and it’s all ad-free.
You Receive a prompt to draw something in 30 seconds, start doodling and let the app guess what your prompt was.
Inspired by Google's Quick, Draw! and optimised for you to play it on your smartphone!
Hey Hunters! I'm Alex Camilar, and I'm the Product Manager for NeuralDraw. Meet NeuralDraw, the AI drawing game we built to make the fun of Google’s Quick, Draw! accessible on mobile as well. We loved the idea of a computer vision algorithm that could guess what you were doodling, and we decided to make it more fun with the added layer of competition. Try it out and let us know what you think. We hope you’ll enjoy it and be the one to out-doodle us all! The game is iOS only for now, but we're planning to release an Android version soon. If you'd like to know more about what sparked the idea for NeuralDraw and the technology behind it, you can find out in our blogpost: http://bit.ly/NeuralDraw-article
