discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Craig Paterson
You guys are on fire. Can’t wait to try NeuralCam NightVideo out!
Share
Alex Camilar
Maker
Product Manager @ NeuralCam
@craigcpaterson Thanks Craig! Make sure to send us some videos :) we'd love to see what you capture!
Share
Alex Camilar
Maker
Product Manager @ NeuralCam
Hey again, Hunters! 😉 🎇 We're thrilled to announce our new camera app — NeuralCam NightVideo, the app that enables Night Mode for Video & Time-lapse on your iPhone. 🎥 With NeuralCam NightVideo, you can shoot clearer and brighter videos in low light, making the best use of our proprietary Machine Learning powered solutions for brightening, denoising and frame boosting. 😎 In order to cover as many shooting situations as possible, we’ve come up with five different capture modes which will allow you to take high-quality videos even in the worst lighting situations. 🤖 All the processing runs in real-time on your device, making full use of the NeuralEngine's power. This means that none of your videos leave the device and we can provide the same instant video capturing experience you’re used to with your default camera. 🎁 As per tradition, we're going to give away promo codes the entire day, just send us a DM on Twitter with your ProductHunt handle! If you'd like to learn more about how the app is built, check out our latest article about NeuralCam NightVideo. NeuralCam NightVideo is supported on devices with the A12 chip and newer, which use the Neural Engine (iPhone XR and newer). You can download our app from the App Store, using the link on the product page or clicking here. Make sure to send us all your feedback over at hello@neural.cam - we'd love to hear from you.
Share
Ivan Reshetov
🎈
Damn😳 Want it!
Share
Ton
Mac'aholic
Oh, great!! Big fan of the NightMode Photo app, glad to see the release of the video equivalent!
Share
Alex Camilar
Maker
Product Manager @ NeuralCam
@t55 Thanks Ton!
Share