NeuralCam Night Photo

Hey again, Hunters! 😉 First, I’d like to thank @bramk for hunting our product, he’s one of the most interesting people I’ve been ‘stalking’ in the last couple of weeks while looking for a hunter 🤔 After last month’s launch for NeuralDraw, we're very pleased to share with you our new product, NeuralCam - The Night Photo Camera app built for your iPhone. Our inspiration for NeuralCam comes from all the various Night Modes available on Android phones, that helped people make brighter and nicer photos in low light settings, whether natural or artificial. 🌇💡. We wanted to make the best out of the iPhone's hardware and give it the software spin needed to get its own Night Mode photography update. NeuralCam works on all iPhones released in the past 5 years, which means over 700 million people can get a camera update without upgrading their hardware. We hope you and all the iPhone users out there will be as happy about this as we are. What can you do with NeuralCam? It’s pretty straightforward, like any camera app you might know. You point and shoot, wait for a few seconds of processing magic, and get a brighter, cleaner and more colourful photo than you’d get with your default iPhone camera app. NeuralCam performs well in low light settings, whether it’s very early morning or dusk, inside or outside, in some natural light or a couple or many artificial light sources. You can shoot landscapes, cityscapes, group photos, selfies, and macros. It’s a really versatile app. Do you want to be the first to try NeuralCam out? That’s great, because we’re giving away 30 or so free promo codes. We just got the app approved this weekend, so along with having a (digital) launch party, we’re giving away 50 promo codes for lifetime use. Just leave a reply to this comment and I’ll DM you the code. We’d love to hear your feedback and see what photos you shoot 🥺🤩 If you get a code, please test the app and let us know what you think 🙏Tag your photos with #NeuralCam if you’re posting on public social channels or shoot us a message at support@neural.cam with any suggestions or images. 📮✍️we might use them on https://neural.cam if they're really good and you allow us to. For those of you who didn’t get a code, you can get NeuralCam in the App Store for a special launch price of $2.99, available for a limited time. Let us know what you think in the comments below.
