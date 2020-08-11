NeuralCam Live - Smart Webcam

Discussion
Alex Camilar
Maker
👋 Hey Hunters & Makers! First, I'd like to thank @chrismessina for hunting us and his continuous support of NeuralCam. We're super excited to announce our latest product — NeuralCam Live, the app that turns your iPhone into the World's Smartest Webcam. 😎 With NeuralCam Live, you can use your iPhone as a webcam and style your video feed with ourPro-looking Video Styles. 😬 Also, you can forget about awkward situations — the Gesture Guard will detect any kind of nudity or hand-to-face action, like picking your nose, biting your nails, scratching or touching your face and so on, blurring the feed just enough so your embarrassing moments aren't shared with everyone in your video call. 🥴 Messy office? Crowded room? Just wanna look cool? Use the Head Bubble — a better way to hide your background. We think current background segmentation used by most video call apps looks.. pretty bad. Using face tracking, we put you in a "head bubble" and hide everything around it — including your 3 year-old storming into the room. 🌚📷 Oh, yeah.. it wouldn't be a NeuralCam product without a NightMode, right? NeuralCam Live’s Low Light Mode brightens up your video with a similar (though a lot more lightweight) technique used in our NightMode photo app. It allows you to look good in video calls even in low light settings, a gentle light from your monitor is usually enough to provide a nice video feed. 🔨 If you're curious about what's under the hood, we call it the LiveEngine — the machine learning software to make our smart webcam... well, smart. We’ve developed multiple machine learning modules, some proprietary, some built on top of existing CoreML models and we’ve grouped them in three different ML frameworks that cover both video generation and analysis: the Style Framework, the Enhance Framework and the Gesture Framework. Together, these elements form the ever-evolving software module that makes NeuralCam Live a Smart Webcam. We'd love for you to give it a try, you’ll never want to go back to a traditional webcam anymore. We think you’ll agree that with NeuralCam Live we’ve turned the iPhone into the World’s Smartest Webcam. The NeuralCam Live App is free to use with most of the features mentioned above, including 3 free styles. We’ve also got a Plus plan too - for our most engaged users - which contains a growing number of additional styles and the Low Light Mode, allowing you to obtain a high-quality video feed in poor lighting conditions. The Plus plan costs $4.99/mo or $29.99/yr. You can download the NeuralCam Live app from the App Store, using the link on the product page. Make sure to send us all your feedback over at hello@neural.cam - we'd love to hear from you. Oh, and we'll also giving away NeuralCam Plus monthly & yearly subscriptions to ProductHunt users throughout the day - to get a chance at one of them, just drop a comment with the name of the NeuralCam Live Editing Style you like the most, and why. Thanks for checking us out!
I think “smooth “ filter is the best. You know it makes you look beautiful. Traditional webcam makes you look uglier than you actually are. This app will surely top charts 😍
Oh, nice! A new product from NeuralCam and an update to NeuralCam both on the same day. You guys have been very busy! I like the “Rough” Editing Style, love me a bit of greyscale! Sometimes colour can be too much and a retro black & white feel is all that is required!
