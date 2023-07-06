Products
This is the latest launch from NeuralCam
See NeuralCam’s 6 previous launches
NeuralCam - Auto-editing Camera

NeuralCam - Auto-editing Camera

AI auto-editing camera. Auto-remove people from photos

Introducing the latest NeuralCam update - an AI camera that automatically edits photos. For example people are automatically removed from the scene, and/or the background of your selfies and product photos are captured with white or colored backgrounds.
Launched in
Photography
Artificial Intelligence
Photo editing
 by
NeuralCam
"These features are quite new and push the boundaries of tech possible on the iPhone. It would be great to hear how people removal and background replacement works for you, and perhaps in which cases it doesn't. "

NeuralCam - Auto-editing Camera
NeuralCam
NeuralCamLow Light Night Photos Camera
55reviews
18
followers
NeuralCam - Auto-editing Camera by
NeuralCam
was hunted by
Levi Szabo
in Photography, Artificial Intelligence, Photo editing. Made by
Levi Szabo
and
Szabi Szekely
. Featured on July 6th, 2023.
NeuralCam
is rated 4.4/5 by 51 users. It first launched on August 26th, 2019.
12
2
-
-