Home
→
Product
→
Neural Formula
Ranked #4 for today
Neural Formula
Power-up spreadsheets with artificial intelligence
Visit
Upvote 15
20% Off Professional Plan
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Cutting edge artificial intelligence software curated for Excel and Google Sheets. Generate formulas with natural language, explain pre-existing formulas, and more.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Neural Formula
About this launch
Neural Formula
Power-up spreadsheets with artificial intelligence
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Neural Formula by
Neural Formula
was hunted by
Ryan Huellen
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ryan Huellen
. Featured on October 16th, 2022.
Neural Formula
is not rated yet. This is Neural Formula's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
3
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#210
Report